First Russian corvette armed with seaborne Pantsyr air defense system enters state trials

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The Project 22800 (Karakurt-class) first small missile ship armed with the Pantsyr-M surface-to-air missile system entered state trials, Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov said in an interview with the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper on Monday.

"The small missile ship Odintsovo is the first corvette armed with the Pantsyr system. On June 30, its state trials began at the Baltic Fleet’s naval ranges," the admiral said.

Russia’s Baltic Fleet will soon receive a series of six Project 22800 small missile ships built at the Pella Shipyard. Four of them will carry the seaborne Pantsyr surface-to-air missile systems, the Navy chief said.