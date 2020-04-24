Export configuration of Russia’s Bumerang combat vehicle to differ from domestic version

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The export version of combat vehicles based on Russia’s latest Bumerang standardized wheeled platform will differ from its configuration for the Russian Army but their design will be unchanged, CEO of the Military Industrial Company (the vehicle’s developer and producer) Alexander Krasovitsky told TASS on Friday.

"A promotional certificate and an export configuration certificate have been formalized for combat vehicles based on the Bumerang standardized platform. The configuration of the vehicles intended for exports differs from those that go to the Russian Army by communications and automated combat control systems, electromagnetic shielding and protection systems against the WMD [weapons of mass destruction] and the means of reducing visibility on the battlefield," the chief executive said.

At the same time, the combat vehicles’ design will not undergo any changes, he said. "No changes are stipulated in the design of the vehicle intended for exports. In any case, we will listen to the requirements of foreign customers and outfit the platform with the equipment, which they will request," he stressed.

The head of the Military Industrial Company told TASS in July 2019 that the latest K-16 armored personnel carrier based on the Bumerang platform would be 1.5-2 times cheaper than the models of the company’s closest rivals. He named the countries of Africa, South America and Asia as the most promising markets for the combat vehicle. The chief executive also said at the time that the licensed production of the export version of the K-16 Bumerang armored personnel carrier might be eventually organized on the territory of customer countries.