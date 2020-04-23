Russia to sell latest Bumerang combat vehicles worth $1 bln to foreign customers

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russia has started to promote the export of armored vehicles based on the latest Bumerang combat platform, with their sales estimated at about $1 billion, the press office of Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport reported on Thursday.

"Rosoboronexport (part of Rostec) has started to promote the latest Bumerang standardized combat platform developed and produced by the Military Industrial Company on foreign markets," the press office said in a statement.

As Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev said, countries of Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and the CIS have already displayed their interest in the Bumerang combat vehicle.

"We estimate the export of this platform at about $1 billion in the foreseeable future," the press office quoted the Rosoboronexport chief as saying.