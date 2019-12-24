New combat module to be designed for Russia’s Bumerang platform

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Military Industrial Company, the manufacturer of off-roaders and Tigr armored vehicles, will design a new combat module for the entire range of its products, including the advanced Bumerang wheeled combat platform, company CEO Alexander Krasovitsky told TASS on Tuesday.

"We have signed a contract with a Russian company and will start producing our own combat module, belonging to the Military Industrial Company. The module would feature different types of weaponry and ATGM [Anti-tank guided missile] control channels: Korvet or Ataka, whichever is needed," he said.

The company’s press service said "in future, the module may be fitted with a large-caliber automatic gun of up to 57mm."

The module will be compatible with the entire range of wheeled armor produced by the company.

"Depending on the armored vehicle’s type and capacities, the new combat module would have varying configurations of weaponry," the Military Industrial Company said.

The Bumerang is the latest standardized wheeled platform for multiservice forces developed by Military Industrial Company. The platform was used as the basis for developing the K-16 armored personnel carrier, and also the K-17 infantry fighting vehicle unveiled for the public at the Victory Day Parade in Moscow’s Red Square in 2015. The combat vehicle’s baseline version is outfitted with a combat module with a 30mm automatic gun and a Kornet anti-tank missile system.