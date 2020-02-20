Russian Black Sea Fleet ships repel cruise missile attack in drills

SEVASTOPOL, February 20. /TASS/. The frigates Admiral Makarov and Admiral Essen and other Black Sea Fleet ships held drills to repel a notional enemy’s missile strike and eliminate its warships, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.
"A group of the Black Sea Fleet ships held drills to eliminate a notional enemy’s naval force at the Black Sea training ranges. The Black Sea Fleet’s strike group comprising the frigates Admiral Makarov and Admiral Grigorovich, the small missile ship Vyshny Volochyok and the missile boat R-60 deployed to the sea to conduct preparatory and qualification artillery and anti-aircraft missile firing exercises," the press office said in a statement.
Under the drills’ scenario, the notional enemy’s naval force launched a massive cruise missile attack. The frigates’ air defense teams destroyed the enemy’s cruise missiles, firing Shtil-1 surface-to-air missile systems. All the air targets were destroyed by electronic launches.
"After that, the ships’ crews performed preparatory and qualification artillery firings against sea targets as part of the drills. Towed target screens simulated the notional enemy’s warships. The artillery teams of the Black Sea Fleet ships also delivered fire against floating mines and illuminated air bombs dropped by parachutes from the aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation and air defense force," the statement reads.