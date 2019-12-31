Russian troops to use solar panels to power their equipment

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. The Russian engineering troops have received the first batch of portable electric power sources based on solar panels, the Defense Ministry of Russia reported on Tuesday.

"A portable individual electric power source has been accepted for service in the Russian engineering troops. This system is a mobile compact solar charger with a photovoltaic device in the form of a folding solar panel. The first batch of these sources has arrived at the central engineering storage facilities and is now being dispatched to engineering troops’ units," the ministry’s press office said.

The engineering troops have received 30, 50 and 100 Wt autonomous electric power sources, it specified.

"As their innovative feature, the solar batteries use Russian-made photovoltaic converters manufactured under modern technology with an efficiency factor of over 20% in their design. These power sources are designed to accomplish tasks in the absence of centralized electric power supply," the press office noted.