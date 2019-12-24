All land troops brigades rearmed with Iskander systems

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. All missile brigades of the Russian land troops have been rearmed with Iskander tactical ballistic missile systems, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"Large-scale work on rearming all missile brigades of the land troops with Iskander systems is over," Shoigu reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin at a Russian defense ministry board meeting.

In all, according to the Russian defense minister, Russia’s Armed Forces have received 624 tanks and armored combat vehicles, 143 new warplanes and helicopters, 13 spacecraft. One submarine, eight warships, 17 boats and auxiliary vessels, four Bal and Bastion coastal defense systems, as well as more than 10,000 advanced communications tools.