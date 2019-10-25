Russia ready to expand cooperation with Non-Aligned Movement, says diplomat

BAKU, October 25. /TASS/. Russia is ready to expand cooperation with the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in order to strengthen international stability, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said on Friday during the 18th NAM summit in Baku.

"We are ready to expand cooperation with the Non-Aligned Movement further in the interest of strengthening international stability," the Russian diplomat said.

He stressed that Russia establishes relations with NAM states "on the firm basis of respect for sovereignty and the ability to determine their own future."

According to Vershinin, the current US policy on Venezuela deserves to be condemned by the Non-Alignment Movement, blasting it as "a blatant course aimed to overthrow the legitimate government."

Speaking of the Palestine issue, the Russian diplomat stressed that its resolution is highly important for the improvement of the situation in the entire Middle East. "Monopolization of the regulation process will not bring results. Consolidation of the international community’s efforts to hold talks based on UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative is needed now more than ever. Russia will continue to facilitate this process, namely in cooperation with the Non-Alignment Movement, the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Our stance is that an independent Palestinian state must be established with the capital in East Jerusalem," Vershinin noted.

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is an international organization uniting countries whose foreign policy is based on refusal to join any military bloc and is guided by the principle of peaceful co-existence based on independence and equality. At present, NAM unites 120 nations worldwide.