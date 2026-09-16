MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Kim Jung-ah, a South Korean translator of the works of 19th-century Russian literary classic Fyodor Dostoevsky, has been added to the database of Myrotvorets (Peacemaker), an extremist Ukrainian website that identifies individuals it considers to have acted against Ukraine, according to data on the site seen by TASS.

The website’s creators accuse Kim of spreading propaganda.

Established in 2014, Myrotvorets has published personal data - some of it obtained unlawfully - of journalists, artists, athletes, politicians, and others who have visited Crimea or Donbass or otherwise attracted the attention of the site’s authors. Its database has also included minors, including children as young as two. Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office has accused the website of being created to facilitate "purges" of opposition politicians and journalists and has described its activities as a serious violation of the European Convention on Human Rights by the Ukrainian authorities.

Following her inclusion in the database, Kim said she was neither a politician nor a political figure, but a literary scholar and translator committed to conveying Dostoevsky’s humanistic message to Korean readers.

"I am not a political figure," she told a TASS correspondent. "I am a literary scholar, a translator, and someone who has loved Dostoevsky since the age of 18 and has dedicated many years to bringing his works and his humanistic message to Korean readers."

In 2025, a new edition of Dostoevsky’s The Brothers Karamazov, featuring Kim Jung-ah’s more contemporary Korean translation, was published.