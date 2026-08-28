Allies doubt whether US can deter its adversaries amid Iran war — newspaper

WASHINGTON, August 28. /TASS/. The war with Iran, now in its seventh month, has led US allies to question the American administration’s ability to effectively deter its adversaries and project power globally, Politico reported on Friday.

Besides, the newspaper argued, Washington’s inability to defeat Tehran, dwindling weapons stockpiles and distancing from allies have led US military officials to question whether the United States maintains its clout. According to Politico, America has notably reduced its military presence in the Pacific Ocean and in Europe.

US Navy warships have had to resupply far beyond the range of Iranian missiles, Politico continued. "They can’t operate out of any of the ports that are close to Iran that they’re used to operating out of, and so they’re doing all the resupply from [the Pacific island of] Diego Garcia, which is like two or 3,000 miles (3,200-4,800 km - TASS) back," a source told the newspaper.

All these developments, Politico noted, have dealt reputational damage to US credibility.