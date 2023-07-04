SCO countries must push back against unilateral economic sanctions — Xi Jinping

NEW DELHI, July 4. /TASS/. The countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) must fight against unilateral economic sanctions, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

"China is ready to implement the initiative on global development with all partners, follow the right direction of economic globalization, stand against favoritism, unilateral sanctions, the internationalization of the notion of national security as well as attempts to build artificial obstacles and disrupt connections and supply chains," he said during the 23rd session of the SCO Heads of State Council held in an online format under India’s chairmanship.

In his address, Xi urged that efforts to revitalize the economy be picked up by way of practical cooperation. According to him, it is necessary to make efforts to bolster mutually beneficial cooperation for the peoples of all countries so that they have an equal chance of making big strides in development. The Chinese leader also suggested deepening work on liberalizing trade and investment procedures, accelerating the construction of border crossings and creating an international logistics corridor in order to ensure the stability and continuity of production and supply chains.