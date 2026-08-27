Israel carries out sweep in Quneitra province, south of Damascus — TV

BEIRUT, August 27. /TASS/. A mechanized Israeli column has entered the Quneitra province in southern Syria to do a sweep of the area, Syria TV reported.

According to it, the Israeli military blocked the road between the settlements of Ufaniyah and Khan Arnabah, where their patrols are searching homes in search of militants from radical groups and weapons caches.

On Wednesday, ground·clearing operations were carried out in the neighboring settlements of Ayn al-Warda and Trinjeh; local activists tried to hinder the occupying forces by blocking the passage along the highway. In response, warning fire was opened.

On August 25, Syria’s Foreign Ministry condemned Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz’s trip to the demilitarized zone in the Quneitra province calling it a dangerous provocation. Damascus demanded that the Jewish state comply with a 1974 agreement on the separation of Israeli and Syrian troops on the Golan Heights.