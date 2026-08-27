Saudi Arabia preparing for new war with Houthis in Yemen — media

NEW YORK, August 27. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia appears to be preparing to resume a large-scale war against Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement - the Houthis, The New York Times reported.

According to the newspaper, Riyadh would prefer to preserve peace but is prepared for a military scenario and could launch airstrikes if the Houthis further escalate the conflict. A Saudi official told the newspaper that the kingdom would defend itself by all necessary means.

The New York Times noted that a new conflict could open an additional front in the US confrontation with Iran. Analysts consider a complete military defeat of the movement unlikely, while Saudi Arabia’s possible goal may be to weaken it and force it into negotiations on terms more favorable to Riyadh.