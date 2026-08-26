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Ukraine crisis

Wagenknecht urges German politicians backing Kiev to go to front

The founder of BSW criticized German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and other politicians who support continued military assistance to Ukraine

BERLIN, August 26. /TASS/. Sahra Wagenknecht, founder of BSW, formerly the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance - For Reason and Justice party, criticized German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and other Berlin politicians who support continued assistance to Kiev.

"Ukrainian men, who are being increasingly brutally forced into the army and sent to the front, are the ones who have to bleed for this madness," she wrote on X.

"I believe that anyone who insists on prolonging this war and, like Wadephul, stakes everything on Ukraine’s military victory while completely failing to understand reality, should go to the front themselves," Wagenknecht said.

Wadephul arrived in Kiev on an unannounced visit on August 22 to discuss strengthening Ukraine’s "military capabilities."

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