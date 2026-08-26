Iran sees US sanctions as economic terrorism &mdash — ambassador in Ashgabat

ASHGABAT, August 26. /TASS/. US sanctions against Iran are economic terrorism, Iran’s ambassador to Turkmenistan Ali Mojtaba Rouzbehani said.

"Acting in accordance with the principles of economic diplomacy, we are taking effective measures to counter the economic sanctions imposed by the United States. Our main areas of cooperation are transport and transit; we are striving to develop this cooperation with the countries of the region and are paying great attention to it. We are also strengthening cooperation with regional organizations such as the Economic Cooperation Organization, the SCO, and BRICS, developing and moving forward. We consider the illegal sanctions imposed by the United States to be economic terrorism," he said at a briefing.

Rouzbehani added that Iran’s geographical location is a great advantage for the country, which maintains relations with 15 countries around the world and cooperates with them very productively.

"Naturally, Iran has taken measures to counter the new sanctions. Here, it is important to highlight the spiritual strength and unity of the Iranian people, who are dignifiedly resisting economic sanctions. We also greatly appreciate the support of our close allies in opposing the military aggression of the United States," he said.

On August 24, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that Washington plans to significantly tighten its sanctions against Iran, aiming to completely block Tehran’s sources of income. He said that the United States would be ready to impose secondary sanctions on any countries that refuse to comply with the new anti·Iranian restrictive measures. He threatened such states with deprivation of access to the dollar. However, when asked why Washington is not taking immediate action against Iran’s trading partners, he said that he hopes to avoid confrontation because he does not want to blow up the global financial system.

On Monday, the US added 48 companies, 24 individuals, and six oil tankers to the list of sanctions against Iran. People and companies from Azerbaijan, Greece, India, Iran, China, Malaysia, the UAE, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Singapore, Turkey, Ukraine, France, and Switzerland were added to the blacklist.