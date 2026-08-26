NEW YORK, August 26. /TASS/. No Western society is currently ready for a prolonged conflict of such scale and intensity as the one in Ukraine, Business Insider quoted Brigadier Atle Molde, who commands the Norwegian grouping responsible for training Ukrainian military personnel, as saying.

"We are not prepared. No Western country's prepared," Molde said. According to him, this is one of the main lessons from the conflict in Ukraine for Norway and other Western states.

Norwegian military officials believe that the protracted combat operations demonstrated the need to prepare in advance not only the armed forces, but also the government, industry, and society as a whole. Small countries should be particularly worried about the prospect of a war of attrition, which is accompanied by significant losses and the need to constantly replenish stocks of weapons and personnel. The portal notes that Norway is actively studying how things are playing out in Ukraine and adapting its army to modern warfare, including a widespread use of drones, air defense systems, and electronic warfare.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Europe is approaching a very dangerous point due to militarization, and ordinary citizens are becoming increasingly aware how fragile peace really is. "Now, as Europe is approaching a very dangerous point, it is focused solely on militarization and does not know how else to explain to its citizens why it is necessary to sponsor the Kiev regime and its terrorism; the awareness of the fragility of peace is becoming ever clearer to normal people," she said on July 27. In her opinion, "the stakes are extremely high."