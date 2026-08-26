Trump says combination of strikes against Iran and economic war effective — TV

BEIRUT, August 26. /TASS/. US military and economic methods of pressure on Tehran will ensure victory in the ongoing confrontation with Iran, President Donald Trump said.

"I think they are both effective," he said in an interview with Al Jazeera, when asked whether he believed that economic warfare will be more effective than military strikes.

Trump claimed that Iran "got massive inflation, their economy is falling apart."

According to him, no decision has yet been made to return to the negotiating table with Tehran. "I’m not in a hurry. I have no time schedule at all," he noted.