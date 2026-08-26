Trump says Mojtaba Khamenei alive after strikes on Iran

NEW YORK, August 26. /TASS/. Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was seriously wounded in strikes on Iran but survived, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with conservative radio host Glenn Beck.

"I don't think he's dead. He was very seriously wounded. The left side of his body, the arm, the leg, the whole thing. He was very seriously wounded, but I don't think he's dead," Trump said.

The United States and Israel began their war with Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, the United States resumed major strikes on Iran overnight into July 8, accusing Tehran of violating the terms of the agreement concerning the Strait of Hormuz.