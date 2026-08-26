Floods cause at least $1.3 billion in infrastructure damage to Nepal — minister

NEW DELHI, August 26. /TASS/. Devastating floods in Nepal, which have claimed at least 95 lives, have caused at least 200 billion Nepalese rupees ($1.3 billion) in infrastructure damage, according to Infrastructure Minister Sunil Lamsal.

"We have received information that infrastructure damage amounts to approximately 200 billion rupees," the Online Khabar portal quotes the minister as saying.

He added that the bulk of the damage is to roads and bridges. According to media reports, floodwaters washed away at least 22 concrete bridges and five metal Bailey bridges. The main damage occurred in areas in the Bhotekoshi River valley in the districts of Rusawa, Nuwakot, Dhading, and Chitwan.

Flooding occurred in the northern regions of Nepal on Wednesday morning. According to preliminary reports, the flood wave was caused by a snow and rock avalanche on the Nepal-China border, approximately 20 kilometers northeast of the Rasuwagadhi border crossing. Local authorities report nearly 300 missing foreign tourists. The Russian embassy in Kathmandu has told TASS that the diplomatic mission has no information about the presence of Russian citizens in the affected areas.