Death toll in northern Nepal flood exceeds 90

NEW DELHI, August 26. /TASS/. The death toll in the devastating flood in northern Nepal has climbed to 95, local police reported on Wednesday.

At least 384 tourists, including 291 foreigners, are missing. Among the missing foreign tourists, 105 are citizens of India.

The flood struck northern Nepal on Wednesday morning. Preliminary reports indicate that the flood emerged after a snow-and-rock avalanche on the Nepal-China border, about 20 kilometers (over 12 miles) northeast of the Rasuwagadhi border crossing.

Search and rescue operations are underway.