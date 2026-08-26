US-Iran war to end 'fairly soon' — Trump

NEW YORK, August 26. /TASS/. The war between the United States and Iran will end "fairly soon," US President Donald Trump said in an interview with The Glenn Beck Program.

The US leader pointed out that the war with Iran "will be ending fairly soon." "The Strait [of Hormuz] is open. We take a lot of ships through the Strait now. We're taking them in. The mines are gone. You probably saw that we put it out yesterday. All the mines. We got rid of the mines. The Strait - it's functioning," Trump added.