MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) approved the dismissal of Ruslan Kravchenko, who had left the country, from the post of Ukrainian prosecutor general, according to a live broadcast of the session.

A total of 317 lawmakers voted in favor of the decision. Not a single lawmaker voted against the prosecutor general’s dismissal. Prior to the Verkhovna Rada session, Kravchenko stated on his Telegram channel that lawmakers were under pressure and urged them to make their own decision.

Kravchenko had held the post since June 2025. He was Ukraine’s fourth prosecutor general appointed by Vladimir Zelensky.

On September 4, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) announced a new operation to dismantle a criminal organization led by the deputy head of a department in the Prosecutor General’s Office. According to the investigation, the organization was involved in "providing protection" for fraudulent call centers and money laundering. Searches were conducted, in particular, at Kravchenko’s residence. On September 7, he announced that he had submitted his resignation.

On the morning of September 14, the prosecutor general signed an indictment against NABU Director Semyon Krivonos and an individual close to SAPO head Alexander Klymenko. Kravchenko also stated that he had left Ukraine, allegedly on a business trip. Only after that did Zelensky, who, according to Ukrainian media reports, had long been preparing a crackdown on NABU and the SAPO, submit a resolution to the Verkhovna Rada calling for the prosecutor general’s resignation. Zelensky later issued a decree removing Kravchenko from office, exercising the expanded powers granted by martial law.