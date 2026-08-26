MELITOPOL, August 26. /TASS/. There are many reasons why the West refuses to transfer Patriot air defense system production to Ukraine, one of them being the fear that Kiev, once beyond its control, might use this "gift" against it, Alexander Pataman, head of the secretariat of the Zaporozhye Region office of the World Russian People’s Council, an international public organization, told TASS.

"There are many reasons for the refusal, but there is one nuance hidden from the public eye. [Vladimir] Zelensky, having mastered the technological cycle for producing components for anti-aircraft missile systems and having escaped US control due to some disagreements, is capable of turning this ‘handout’ against his master - a situation that has occurred more than once in the history of warfare. That is precisely why US defense industry technology will ultimately not be transferred to Ukraine," Pataman stated.