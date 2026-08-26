US authority allocates almost $40 million for drone purchases to combat crime in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, August 26. /TASS/. So far this year, the US Department of State has channeled almost $40 million to purchase unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to combat crime in Ukraine, according to documents released on the US public procurement portal, seen by TASS.

In February, the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL) at the US Department of State allocated some $32 million to Ukraine’s Stream Techno for drone and UAV ground control station purchases under two contracts, the data showed. In August, the sum was raised to $39.9 million.

According to data released on the State Department’s data, the authority works with foreign governments, law enforcement agencies and the private sector to combat "narco-terrorism, drug trafficking, transnational organized crime, and other criminal threats at the source."