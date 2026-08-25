Iran to hold talks on managing Hormuz with Oman within a timeframe of 60 days — diplomat

RABAT, August 26. /TASS/. Iran and Oman will discuss a specific approach to managing ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz within up to two months, Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, announced.

"We will hold negotiations regarding future agreements on how to manage the Strait of Hormuz within 30 to 60 days," Gharibabadi said. Also, he added, the sides will have to agree a new permanent route.

The Iranian diplomat confirmed that the waterway will remain closed and that Iran has full control of the area. He also dismissed a remark from US President Donald Trump saying that all mines have been removed from the Strait as empty words.