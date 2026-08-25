Top Iranian diplomat hails agreement with Oman of Hormuz as example of regional solutions

RABAT, August 25. /TASS/. The agreement between Iran and Oman on the Strait of Hormuz is an example of how countries of the region can settle problems in the Gulf, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"The proposed structure of the new corridor and mine clearance in partnership with Oman, as well as the future management of the Strait of Hormuz, are examples of regional solutions,’ he said, adding that during meetings with Pakistani and Omani representatives who had recently visited Tehran, "the emphasis was placed specifically on solutions devised by countries within the region."

"Iran’s commitment to peace and stability goes hand in hand with ongoing diplomatic work with neighboring states," he noted.

According to earlier reports, Iran and Oman agreed to establish a temporary maritime corridor in the Strait of Hormuz that they will jointly oversee. They agreed to work on creating a permanent navigation corridor in the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran stressed that the Islamic Republic and Oman "are ready to hold diplomatic talks with Gulf countries" in order to exchange information and ensure safe navigation in the Gulf.