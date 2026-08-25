{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Strait of Hormuz developments

Top Iranian diplomat hails agreement with Oman of Hormuz as example of regional solutions

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized that "Iran’s commitment to peace and stability goes hand in hand with ongoing diplomatic work with neighboring states"

RABAT, August 25. /TASS/. The agreement between Iran and Oman on the Strait of Hormuz is an example of how countries of the region can settle problems in the Gulf, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"The proposed structure of the new corridor and mine clearance in partnership with Oman, as well as the future management of the Strait of Hormuz, are examples of regional solutions,’ he said, adding that during meetings with Pakistani and Omani representatives who had recently visited Tehran, "the emphasis was placed specifically on solutions devised by countries within the region."

"Iran’s commitment to peace and stability goes hand in hand with ongoing diplomatic work with neighboring states," he noted.

According to earlier reports, Iran and Oman agreed to establish a temporary maritime corridor in the Strait of Hormuz that they will jointly oversee. They agreed to work on creating a permanent navigation corridor in the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran stressed that the Islamic Republic and Oman "are ready to hold diplomatic talks with Gulf countries" in order to exchange information and ensure safe navigation in the Gulf.

Tags
Iran
Death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon reaches 4,350 — health ministry
The amount of being injured has climbed to 12,310
Read more
West no longer willing to allow Ukraine to strike civilians in Russia — senator
This is evident both in the harsher language used by international organizations and in the changing tone of foreign media, Alexander Voloshin said
Read more
IN BRIEF: Kremlin Spokesman Peskov on US aircraft in Moscow, Ukrainian settlement terms
TASS has compiled the key statements by the Kremlin spokesman
Read more
US military transport plane lands in Moscow
The aircraft departed from Andrews Air Force Base near Washington
Read more
Tehran's condition for resuming dialogue is US compliance with Islamabad agreement
According to the source, the Pakistani side is actively working to communicate this stance to the United States
Read more
Ukraine’s ex-Defense Minister Fyodorov says Kiev losing in conflict with Russia
According to Mikhail Fyodorov, now is the pivotal point
Read more
European leaders cut off their own path to participation in negotiations — legislator
European countries are openly involved in the Ukrainian conflict, granting Kiev permission to produce long-range missiles for attacks on civilians, Leonid Slutsky said
Read more
US lawmaker Luna lauds reports about CIA chief’s trip to Russia
John Ratcliffe is doing some great things on behalf of the US, Anna Paulina Luna said
Read more