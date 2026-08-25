US Secret Service aware of Iranian video threatening Barron Trump’s life

WASHINGTON, August 25. /TASS/. The US Secret Service, which is responsible for protecting the country's highest elected leaders, has said that it is aware of a video aired in the Iranian media that threatened the life of US President Donald Trump’s son Barron.

"The U.S. Secret Service is aware of the video and investigates anything that can be perceived as a threat toward our protectees," Secret Service spokesperson Nate Herring said in a statement. "Out of concern for operational security, we do not discuss matters of protective intelligence."

According to a number of US media outlets, including The Washington Post and Politico, the Iranian media broadcast a video suggesting option for killing Barron Trump for a reward of $10 million.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. The then Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in an airstrike. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging an immediate cessation of hostilities on all the fronts, including in Lebanon. However, overnight to July 8, the United States resumed massive airstrikes on Iran, accusing it of violating their previous agreements, in particular, regarding the Strait of Hormuz.