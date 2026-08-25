{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

US Secret Service aware of Iranian video threatening Barron Trump’s life

According to a number of US media outlets, the Iranian media broadcast a video suggesting option for killing Barron Trump for a reward of $10 million

WASHINGTON, August 25. /TASS/. The US Secret Service, which is responsible for protecting the country's highest elected leaders, has said that it is aware of a video aired in the Iranian media that threatened the life of US President Donald Trump’s son Barron.

"The U.S. Secret Service is aware of the video and investigates anything that can be perceived as a threat toward our protectees," Secret Service spokesperson Nate Herring said in a statement. "Out of concern for operational security, we do not discuss matters of protective intelligence."

According to a number of US media outlets, including The Washington Post and Politico, the Iranian media broadcast a video suggesting option for killing Barron Trump for a reward of $10 million.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. The then Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in an airstrike. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging an immediate cessation of hostilities on all the fronts, including in Lebanon. However, overnight to July 8, the United States resumed massive airstrikes on Iran, accusing it of violating their previous agreements, in particular, regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

Tags
United StatesIran
Israel expels Netherlands officials from Gaza support center — Foreign Ministry
The Dutch representatives have been instructed to leave Israel within one week
Read more
Russian planes drops almost 800 tons of water of wildfire hotspots in Serbia in four days
Serbian emergency specialists noted the high efficiency of Russian aerial operations
Read more
Over 90 seafarers captured by pirates in Gulf of Aden — IMO chief
Shipping challenges are on the rise with the recent increase of piracy incidents in the Gulf of Aden
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup North destroys 245 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over past day
The Ukrainian military lost up to 235 personnel and 11 vehicles over the past 24 hours
Read more
Russian Battlegroup North units push Ukrainian forces back from state border — top brass
The battlegroup's service members continue creating a security zone in the Sumy and Kharkov Regions
Read more
State Duma promises Russia will strip Armenia of all 'gifts' if it pivots to West
Alexey Chepa said it will be impossible for Yerevan to "sit on two stools" simultaneously
Read more
Armenia’s CSTO future, response to Kiev's strikes on targets in Russia: Kremlin’s briefing
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Armenia could withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization if it no longer required its membership
Read more
Ukrainian attacks affect over 400 people, including 21 children, in past week — MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik specified that 407 people, or 99% of the total number of casualties, were affected by attack drones
Read more
Russia could localize nuclear fuel production in India — Manturov
The successful experience of cooperation on the Kudankulam NPP project provides a foundation for deeper cooperation in nuclear energy, the Russian first deputy prime minister said
Read more
Ukrainian forces hunting for Zaporozhye NPP personnel — diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik recalled that on August 18, Ukrainian troops used a drone to strike a bus stop in Energodar, where plant staff were waiting for company transportation
Read more
Russian household bank funds rise by 0.3% in July amid high demand for cash
On an annual basis, household funds held in banks increased by 9.5% in July, reaching $815.74 bln
Read more
Ukraine’s population goes from 52 mil in 1991 to 25 mil today — Zelensky’s ex-spokesperson
Yulia Mendel said that Ukraine has lost more than 50% of its population
Read more
Russian expert points at lack of substantive agenda for Witkoff, Kushner’s visit
According to Ivan Timofeyev, the fact that Russian-US consultations and opinion exchanges are ongoing is a good thing, but they don't seem to yield any practical results
Read more
Coalition of the Willing has no exit strategy for Ukrainian conflict — European MP
"Europe is becoming more and more willing to arm itself instead of engaging in diplomatic efforts," Danilo Della Valle added
Read more
Top Iraqi diplomat meets with Rosoboronexport CEO, military cooperation service chief
Fuad Hussein welcomed the Russian delegation, stressing the importance of ties between Iraq and Russia
Read more
Nighttime drone attack on Krasnodar Region kills two, injures two
A fire was reported at an oil refinery in the region after drone debris fell there
Read more
Gazprom Arena website back online, shows no Kanye West concerts upcoming
The event organizers, Say Agency, denied the cancellation, clarifying that they learned about Gazprom Arena's decision from the media
Read more
Russian troops liberate Annovka community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,275 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup North destroys 12 Ukrainian UAV control posts overnight
The battlegroup's artillery crews eliminated six enemy all-terrain vehicles and 79 personnel last night
Read more
Russia says Zelensky regime murders children
All the talk about how they care about their precious little children is shattered by the facts of the Kiev regime’s sophisticated murders of children of all ages, Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Trade between Russia, India has increased this year — Putin
The Russian president stressed that the Indian foreign minister’s current visit to Moscow underscores the level of relations that Russia and India have built over decades
Read more
Russia, Vatican maintain trustworthy relations — Foreign Minister Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat said the sides welcomed the upcoming meeting between the Secretary of the Holy See and Metropolitan Anthony of Volokolamsk, head of the Moscow Patriarchate's Department for External Church Relations
Read more
Vatican calls for dialogue on Ukraine, end to hostilities — diplomatic service head
The position of the Holy See remains clear: the conflict cannot be resolved by military means, Paul Richard Gallagher noted
Read more
Rescuers find cabins carrying tourists swept away from thermal springs on Sakhalin
Rescuers landed at the thermal springs and have now set off on foot toward the location where the containers were found
Read more
NATO remains hostile bloc for Russia, continues to expand — Medvedev
The politician stressed that Moscow needed guarantees from NATO that no other states would attack Russia and that all hostile actions against the country would cease
Read more
Bank of Russia raises dollar rate to 83.29 rubles for August 25
The official euro exchange rate was raised by 57.83 kopecks to 97.4384 rubles
Read more
UN calls for end to attacks on civilians after Ukrainian strike on Krasnodar Region
Three children were killed as a result of the attack a private children’s facility
Read more
Serbian justice minister asks Hague-based mechanism to release Mladic
According to Nenad Vujic, Serbia has offered to transfer Ratko Mladic to the Military Medical Academy in Belgrade for treatment in the presence of his relatives, subject to "any measures that the Mechanism deems necessary"
Read more
Covert mobilization of women underway in Ukraine — underground resistance
Document checks of women are already underway, territorial recruitment centers are compiling lists, and universities and employers are providing data, first and foremost on medical workers and pharmacists, a pro-Russian underground resistance source said
Read more
European countries arm Ukraine, encourage rejection of Minsk accords — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya noted that these countries "watched with delight and eager anticipation," looking forward to Russia's "strategic defeat"
Read more
Russian MP condemns Kiev’s strike on Krasnodar Region as 'PR built on blood'
According to Leonid Slutsky, Europe keeps turning a blind eye to Zelensky’s crimes and "continues using Ukraine as a foothold for a proxy war against Russia"
Read more
Lavrov, top Vatican diplomat to hold first Moscow talks since start of special op
The sides will discuss international issues and prospects for bilateral cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Read more
Kazakhstan to cut 2026 oil output target due to CPC attacks
Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said the revised target now stands at 96 mln metric tons
Read more
Gazprom Arena says Kanye West concert is a no-go as no deal exists
Gazprom Arena hasn't entered into any agreements to rent the stadium for the event
Read more
Bulgarian PM highlights that Coalition of the Willing not backed by entire EU
There are fewer than you can count on two hands, Rumen Radev said
Read more
UK to gain access to Ukrainian battlefield data for AI training
The UK will initially use the data to support the defense and national security of both countries
Read more
Party radio debates ahead of State Duma elections begin in Russia
Television debates will begin on August 31
Read more
Bessent threatens to deny access to dollar to countries that fail to join US sanctions
US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent did not elaborate when the new sectoral sanctions on Iran will come into force
Read more
Kiev to continue feeling consequences for its attacks — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov recalled Vladimir Putin’s words that the Kiev regime itself had opened Pandora’s box
Read more
IN BRIEF: Ukrainian connection in drone incident in Germany
The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service questioned whether the German authorities have the political will "to draw impartial conclusions and officially announce them"
Read more
German law enforcement discovers third drone near Leipzig/Halle Airport — newspaper
The discovery of the first two drones dates back to August 4
Read more
What to know about Amur Gas Chemical Complex fire that left one dead
According to reports, 19 people were hospitalized
Read more
Press Review: EU boosts arms aid to Ukraine as India bolsters Russia ties amid US pressure
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 25th
Read more
Damascus expects US to lift all remaining Syria sanctions
Earlier, Asaad al-Shaibani, foreign minister in the transitional government, stressed that Damascus expected a strategic partnership with Washington to deepen
Read more
US military transport plane lands in Moscow
The aircraft departed from Andrews Air Force Base near Washington
Read more
Top Russian, Indian diplomats discuss Ukraine, Iran, Afghanistan
The top Indian diplomat is visiting Russia to hold a meeting of the Russian-Indian intergovernmental commission on trade-an-economic, scientific-and-technical, and cultural cooperation
Read more
Tanker hit by projectile, disabled off Oman — UKMTO
The crew are safe and no environmental impact has been reported
Read more
Iranian parliament speaker dismisses US threats to Iran’s trading partners
"Americans know that no one buys their bombast," Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said
Read more
Iran was prepared for US sanctions, has plan to address them — minister
The country's government had planned in advance how to counter US sanctions
Read more
Russia not to forget Ukraine’s terror attack on Starobelsk, to seek justice — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister said the Kiev regime continues demonstrating its utter brutality by targeting children
Read more
West not going to invest in Ukraine’s economic development — Ukrainian economist
Oleg Pendzin noted that Europe needs Ukraine as "a shield"
Read more
UK regularly adds fuel to fire of Ukrainian conflict — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov's statement comes following reports about London's plans to transfer data to Kiev for the production of long-range SCALP missiles in Ukraine
Read more
Kremlin calls rumors about mobilization in Russia fake news spread by Kiev
Dmitry Peskov stressed that the Kiev regime attempted to ideologically destabilize the situation in Russia
Read more
US ready to help facilitate Russia-Ukraine talks — deputy envoy to UN
Dan Negrea also called on Russia and Ukraine to return to the negotiating table
Read more
In calls with foreign leaders, Trump demands that they cut ties with Iran — Bessent
US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent refused to name those who received calls from the US
Read more
Former US envoy on Ukraine Kellog calls for mobilization of women in Ukraine
According to Keith Kellogg, it is very important that women, as part of society, on into service
Read more
AfD to withdraw Germany from eurozone, Schengen Agreement if comes to power - leader
Germany was much better off before the introduction of the euro, co-chair of the Alternative for Germany Alice Weidel said
Read more
Putin signs decree on measures to protect critical infrastructure
According to the decree, the Russian government may assume temporary control over critical infrastructure sites, when owners neglect security protocols or delay necessary repairs
Read more
Chinese envoy hails Moscow Zoo for creating great atmosphere for pandas
Zhang Hanhui also congratulated panda Katyusha on her birthday
Read more
US should comply with bilateral memo in practice — Iran’s national security council
Iran has no trust in the United States, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei said
Read more
German foreign minister acknowledges funding shortfall for military aid to Ukraine
Johann Wadephul said he had discussed the matter in detail with Ukraine's new defense minister
Read more
Musk says humanity disappearing amid Singapore birth rate decline
Thus Elon Musk commented on news about new measures to support population growth in Singapore
Read more
With attacks on homes Kiev admits it is unable to reclaim Donbass, Novorossiya — activist
According to Anton Bibarov-Gosudarev, recent assaults on a residential building and the United Russia party headquarters in Melitopol, Zaporozhye, underscore this strategy
Read more
Kazakhstan says Kondensat refinery to process Russian oil
Oil will be delivered by rail
Read more
Russian troops liberate three communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,400 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
Russian troops develop methods to bypass Ukrainian EW systems — soldier
Russian developers track which frequencies are being jammed, switch to a different frequency, reflash the system, and the control works better, the soldier said
Read more
IN BRIEF: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on EU membership bid, CSTO withdrawal
Armenia may leave the CSTO if Yerevan no longer needs its membership, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Venezuela earthquake death toll exceeds 6,500
More than 25,000 homes sustained significant damage
Read more
Coalition of the Willing announces plans to send troops to Ukraine
The exact presumed number of troops was again not disclosed
Read more
US revokes Syria’s designation as State Sponsor of Terrorism — Treasury Department
The United States also has officially revoked the designation of Syria’s Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham
Read more
Russian forces mop up large area near Zaporozhye Region's Dolinka — expert
Andrey Marochko also said that Russian servicemen have almost mopped up Malye Shcherbaki, Mirnoye and Nesteryanka, which are located close to Dolinka
Read more
FACTBOX: Two deaths, fire at oil refinery in southern Russia, aftermath of Kiev’s strike
During the past night, alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 148 Ukrainian aerial targets, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Deployment of NATO military contingents in Ukraine unacceptable for Russia — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Russia has consistently conveyed its position at multiple levels
Read more
UN states 119% growth in casualties among civilians in Russia
In total, from January to July 2026, Russian authorities reported 329 civilians killed and 2,197 injured in the Russian Federation, Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo said
Read more
Manturov notes strong Indian interest in SJ-100, Il-114-300 aircraft
The Russian first deputy prime minister also said that a prototype of a high-speed electric train jointly produced by India and Russia will be assembled by the end of this year, after which serial production will begin
Read more
Security at critical facilities to be tightened — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is facing an obvious threat of drone attacks against both critical infrastructure and facilities that are critical to the economy and social sphere
Read more
US offers to lift sanctions on Iran in exchange for opening Strait of Hormuz — TV
According to the TV channel, this proposal was conveyed to the Iranian side by Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir during his visit to Iran
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup East destroys 36 Ukrainian drone control posts over past day
The Ukrainian military lost over 315 personnel, an armored personnel carrier and two armored combat vehicles over the past 24 hours
Read more
Russia, India discuss cooperation in manned spaceflight — Manturov
The Russian first deputy prime minister added that Russia and India are discussing potential cooperation in civil aircraft manufacturing
Read more
Ukrainian settlement, AI, POWs rights: Lavrov’s talks with Vatican envoy
Moscow expects the Vatican will pay attention to Kiev's illegal actions, the Russian foreign minister stressed
Read more
Trump loses trade war with Canada — The Atlantic
According to the article, the pressure directed at Ottawa has not proven effective
Read more
Some half of Russian POWs interviewed by UN report torture in Ukraine
All prisoners of war must be treated humanely, UN Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo said
Read more
Russian UAV operators devise method against Ukrainian airborne EW systems — soldier
According to the soldier, an electronic warfare system mounted on a Baba-Yaga drone did not prevent unmanned aerial vehicle operators of the Battlegroup Dnepr from completing their combat mission
Read more
Russian banks’ net profit rises 18% in July to $5.28 bln — Bank of Russia
Expenses declined mainly in the corporate segment by 77%
Read more
Ukrainian drone teams set up shop in Konstantinovka residential areas — refugees
According to the refugees, the Ukrainian drone operators launched Baba-Yaga hexacopters most frequently
Read more
Armenia to soon begin process of applying for EU membership — PM
Nikol Pashinyan has reiterated that a referendum makes sense when the discussion of the issue has reached a turning point
Read more
Ukraine becomes key 'exporter of instability' in Middle East — Russian diplomat
Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov highlighted that the Kiev regime brazenly violated all the norms of international law
Read more
FACTBOX: What we know about detention of Armenia's former president, his son
Armenia's Anti-Corruption Committee accuses Robert Kocharyan of removing a number of valuable real estate properties from state ownership and acquiring them at below-market prices
Read more
Russia thanks Vatican for its balanced position on Ukraine — Lavrov
Russia is also grateful to the Vatican for its initiatives regarding the conflict settlement process
Read more
West seeks to create flashpoints along Russia’s borders, Medvedev says
The Russian Security Council deputy chairman said that it had been going on for centuries
Read more
China opposes unilateral US sanctions — embassy in Washington
Chinese Embassy Spokesman Liu Chang stressed that Beijing will protect Chinese businesses’ legitimate and lawful rights and interests
Read more
US extends Cuba trade embargo for one year
The trade embargo, which was due to expire on September 14, has thus been extended through September 14, 2027
Read more
Battlegroup North drones destroy Ukrainian Bomber, Vampire hexacopters near Sumy
The UAVs have been destroyed by a single UAV crew
Read more
Imports of new EVs to Russia more than double in July to 1,200 — Autostat
Imports of new electric vehicles to Russia increased by 116.5% in July 2026 compared with the same month last year
Read more
Russia-India business cooperation has grown significantly — foreign minister
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is on an official visit to Russia on August 23-24 at the invitation of Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov
Read more
Indian foreign minister points to huge potential for trade growth with Russia
The partnership between Russia and India has consistently demonstrated adaptability, flexibility, and strength, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said
Read more
Kiev not to be able to use SCALP missiles effectively without US’ approval — expert
Security and defense analyst Michael Clarke noted that SCALP depended on MALD missiles manufactured by the US corporation Raytheon
Read more
IN BRIEF: Kremlin Spokesman Peskov on US aircraft in Moscow, Ukrainian settlement terms
TASS has compiled the key statements by the Kremlin spokesman
Read more
Putin congratulates Tokayev on Adilet party's victory in parliamentary elections
The Russian leader stated that he has no doubt that the members of the Kurultai will cooperate fruitfully with Russian parliamentarians to further strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership
Read more
Russian company Sector develops EW-resistant video receiver for UAVs
The device is already being used in Russia’s special military operation zone un Ukraine
Read more
Ukraine needs transitional administration, not just elections — ex-PM
Nikolay Azarov noted that if elections were held under Ukraine's current political conditions, manipulation and fraud would allow representatives of the existing regime to come to power again
Read more