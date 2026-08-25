Syrian Kurd leader says armed groups to be dissolved — agency

BEIRUT, August 25. /TASS/. Commander of the Kurd’s Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Mazloum Abdi said they will be dissolved and integrated with the Syrian army, SANA news agency reported.

"We are opening a chapter of peace, stability and reconstruction in the history of Syria and declare with full responsibility the end of the SDF existence as an independent military force," he told a press conference in Damascus after meeting with President for the transitional period Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Abdi also said that the Kurdish autonomous administration in northeastern Syria will become part of the government.

"All the established self·government institutions will become part of the state apparatus," he said.

As Abdi noted, the integration of SDF fighters into the Syrian army has been completed.

"We want to build a new Syria for all its population: Arabs, Assyrians, Kurds, Turkmens," the politician said. "We need a united and stable Syria that will protect the future of its children and ensure a decent life for its people."

Abdi summarized the implementation of the agreement between the SDF and the transitional government in Damascus, which was signed on March 10, 2025. He said that Kurds will receive education in Syria in their native language.