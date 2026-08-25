MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Ukraine is gradually losing ground to Russia on the battlefield, Ukrainian ex-Defense Minister Mikhail Fyodorov said on Tuesday.

"I think that now is the pivotal point that will determine our future path, but it seems that we are gradually, slowly, losing [in the conflict]," he said in an interview with Reuters.

The former minister stressed that the country urgently needs to figure out a way to end the conflict pronto. At the same time, he said, Ukraine suffers from "an inability to innovate, entrenched corruption and nepotism and a lack of political independence in government institutions."

On July 14, Fyodorov was dismissed from his position as defense minister. Zelensky attributed his removal to conflicts with Alexander Syrsky, the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s armed forces. Public protests demanding Fyodorov’s reinstatement erupted across Ukraine beginning July 16.

Nevertheless, Zelensky proceeded to nominate Khmara for the defense minister role, submitting his candidacy to the Verkhovna Rada on August 18, with Parliament confirming the appointment the following day.