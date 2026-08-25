Iran has legitimate right to wield control over Strait of Hormuz — Vice President Aref

RABAT, August 25. /TASS/. It is Iran's sovereign right to manage and control the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said on Tuesday.

"Iran's primacy and regulatory activity in the Strait of Hormuz is the legitimate and sovereign right of the Islamic Republic exercised over its national assets," Tasnim news agency quoted Aref as saying.

He emphasized that "the double standards of the West in terms of human rights and the justification of crimes such as the killing of 168 teenagers [in the attack on a school in the city of Minab] require Iran to rely on internal reserves so that its position in the international arena is stable."

On February 28, Iranian authorities announced that the US and Israel had struck an elementary school for girls in Minab. The strike killed 175 people, including 168 students, and wounded another 95.

President Donald Trump later blamed Iran's armed forces for the attack while providing no evidence to back up this claim. Missile fragments recovered at the site later turned out to carry markings identifying them as American weapons.

In a July 15 interview with Fox News, Trump said the findings of the US military's investigation into the strike will probably never be made public.