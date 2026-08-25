Nearly 20 seafarers killed while crossing Hormuz since Iran war started in February

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Nineteen seafarers have died after attacks on 68 vessels in the Strait of Hormuz since the outbreak of the conflict around Iran in late February, according to the data of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

As of August 21, as many as 68 incidents had been confirmed. Nineteen seafarers reportedly died, 49 received wounds, and one is officially missing.

Since early August, five vessels reported attacks on them, which would represent a monthly low since the conflict outbreak. There were 20 reported attacks in March, 14 - in July, and 12 - in May.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, the United States resumed large-scale attacks on Iran overnight to July 8, having accused it of breaching the existing agreements in what concerned the Strait of Hormuz.