MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Ukraine has agreed with an unnamed country on delivery of a small number of missiles for Patriot air defense systems, Vladimir Zelensky said.

"I won't say from which country, but we have received confirmation of [future deliveries of] several Crotale air defense systems and the missiles for them. We have also received AIM missiles, which are very important to us, and, to be honest, a small number of Patriot missiles. I can’t say exactly how many, but it’s a small number. We need more," he told Ukrainian journalists, as cited by the UNIAN agency.

Earlier, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul acknowledged that following his talks with partner countries Berlin had not received concrete commitments regarding additional air defense systems for Ukraine. According to the top German diplomat, Kiev needs more air defense systems and munitions, as well as more support in terms of power, water, and heat supplies. The problem of air defense is especially pressing for Ukraine, he said.

Moscow has repeatedly said that supplies of Western weapons to Kiev and assistance in training its troops only protract the conflict and cannot change the battlefield situation.