US to have no place in Middle East’s future — Iran’s national security council

RABAT, August 25. /TASS/. The United States will have no presence in the Middle East in the future, and the countries in the region will determine their own fate without external interference, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei said on Tuesday.

"The United States has no place in the future of the region as a whole, particularly in Iraq, " Rezaei said during a meeting in Tehran with Faik Zeidan, head of the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council. Rezaei added that "The countries in the region will determine their own fate without the presence of the United States."

Baghdad Today news portal reported that during the talks Rezaei pointed to "the need to find a solution to the issue of the presence of Iranian opposition factions in the border areas of Iraq."