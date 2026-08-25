Vatican calls for respecting rights of prisoners of war — head of diplomatic service

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The Vatican calls for full compliance with and respect for the rights of prisoners of war and the wounded, Secretary for Foreign Affairs Paul Richard Gallagher said at a news conference after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

He said, referring to the Ukrainian conflict, that the Holy See emphasizes its commitment to respect international humanitarian law, including in relation to the protection of the civilian population, infrastructure and facilities, as well as the treatment of the wounded and prisoners of war.

Gallagher said that peace must be based on full compliance with international law and on the principles of the UN Charter, adding that it is also necessary to take into account the importance of the safety and dignity of all people involved.