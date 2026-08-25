US offers to lift sanctions on Iran in exchange for opening Strait of Hormuz — TV

DOHA, August 25. /TASS/. The US acting through intermediaries has offered to lift sanctions and end the economic blockade on Iran in exchange for opening the Strait of Hormuz and a stop to attacks by proxy forces in the region, Al Hadath TV has reported citing sources.

According to the TV channel, this proposal was conveyed to the Iranian side by Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir during his visit to Iran. He also called on Tehran to resume work on a memorandum of understanding and reiterated that Islamabad is not taking sides in this conflict.