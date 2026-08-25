UN calls for end to attacks on civilians after Ukrainian strike on Krasnodar Region

UNITED NATIONS, August 25. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an immediate end to attacks on local residents and civilian infrastructure amid the ongoing escalation of the Ukraine conflict, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told TASS.

Dujarric spoke about the Ukrainian strike on Russia’s Krasnodar Region, adding that attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international humanitarian law wherever they occur. He said the UN secretary-general continues to be deeply concerned about the escalating conflict.

Overnight on August 24, Ukrainian forces launched a massive attack on Russia’s southern Krasnodar Region. According to the regional emergency response headquarters, a private children’s facility in Krasnodar was damaged, killing three children, while two adults and six children were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity. Russia’s Investigative Committee launched a criminal case on terrorism charges. A five-story residential building was also damaged, and two women were injured.