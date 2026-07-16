UK commits €300 million to fund Gripen fighter jets for Kiev

LONDON, July 16. /TASS/. Britain will invest €300 million to help Kiev purchase 16 Swedish-made multipurpose fighter jets, the office of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a press release on Thursday.

"The funding will help Ukraine field a squadron of 16 Gripen E fighter jets by 2029. The package also includes pilot and engineer training, simulators, spare parts and other equipment needed to get the aircraft to the frontline," the press release reads.

The sum is lower than an earlier estimate from specialized defense news websites that put the contract to deliver 16 advanced Gripen E fighter jets to Ukraine at €2.2 billion.

The announcement came as Starmer went on a trip to Kiev, his last foreign visit as British prime minister. The outgoing British head of government steps down on July 20.