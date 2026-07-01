Tokyo bears responsibility for deteriorating China-Japan ties — Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, July 1. /TASS/. The blame for the current obstacles in the relations between the People's Republic of China and Japan rests squarely with Tokyo, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated at the briefing.

"China has noted many times that Sino-Japanese relations are facing great difficulties. The reason for this is in the number of mistakes of the incumbent Japanese government in the matters of Taiwan and military security. Japan is fully liable for this," he said.

Guo Jiakun called on Tokyo to respect the key interests of China, stop its meddling into the internal affairs of the People's Republic of China and adhere to the provisions of the four political documents between the two countries. According to him, Japan should "correct its mistakes" and demonstrate practical steps in its sincere desire to bring their relations back on the right track.