US-Iran talks unlikely to resolve all disagreements — Vance

BURGENSTOCK, June 21. /TASS/. The US-Iran talks in Switzerland’s Burgenstock will not resolve all the disagreements between the sides but will allow them to figure out what matters most for them, US Vice President JD Vance said.

"Today really represents is the beginning of a technical negotiation that's not going to solve every disagreement, but is going to allow us to sit together as teams for the first time really in history to figure out what matters most to the respective parties to settle those issues to solve those issues and get to a better tomorrow," he told reporters.

The Qatari foreign ministry earlier announced the beginning of Qatar-and Pakistan-mediated talks between the US and Iranian delegations in Switzerland. The sides formed technical groups to work on the final agreement, it added.