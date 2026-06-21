US ready to change relations with Iran if it implements its demands — Vance

BURGENSTOCK, June 21. /TASS/. The US administration is ready to cardinally change its relations with Iran if the latter implements its demands, US Vice President JD Vance said.

"What the president [of the US Donald Trump] has asked us to do is turn over a new leaf to transform our relationship with the people of Iran, and to extend an outstretched hand that says to the people of Iran that if your leadership is willing to give up being a driver of regional instability, if they are willing to give up nuclear weapons ambitions for the long term, then the United States is willing to fundamentally transform our relationship with that country. That is certainly our goal," he told reporters in Switzerlan’s Burgenstock, which is hosting mediated talks between US and Iranian delegations.

"The question before us now is, how much more can we accomplish together? Can we turn over a new leaf? Can we change relations in the Middle East permanently, or do we go back to doing things the old way, which is not our preference, but it's certainly very much something that can happen," he added.