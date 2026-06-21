Trump warns Iran against keeping Strait of Hormuz closed — TV

NEW YORK, June 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump warned Iranian officials over the phone that Iran will be completely destroyed if it doesn’t open the Strait of Hormuz, Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst said.

"President Trump tells Fox News he spoke with Iranian officials overnight and said, ‘You close it (the Strait of Hormuz - TASS) and you won't have a country. <…You won't even make it back to your effing country,’" he told Fox News, citing his phone interview with the US leader.

The Khatam al-Anbiya central headquarters of the Iranian armed forces said on June 20 that Tehran was closing the Strait of Hormuz amid Israel’s ongoing aggression against Lebanon in violation of the memorandum, signed with the United States. On June 21, the Iranian Tasnim news agency said, citing a source, that Tehran will not open the Strait of Hormuz until a ceasefire is established in Lebanon and restrictions on the sale of Iranian oil are lifted.