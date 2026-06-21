US-Iranian groups discuss nuclear dossier, Lebanon, assets — top Pakistani diplomat

DOHA, June 21. /TASS/. The three technical groups that have been formed as part of the US-Iran talks are discussing Iran’s nuclear program, the situation in Lebanon, and unfreezing Iranian assests, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dan said.

"Technical groups are discussing the nuclear dossier, the frozen assets, and Lebanon," he told the Al Arabiya television channel.

Touching on the regional agenda, the top Pakistani diplomat slammed Israel’s actions as "provocative" and called for their cessation. He also said that he had agreed with the colleagues from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey to "revive the issue" of resolving the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

The Qatari foreign ministry earlier announced the beginning of Qatar-and Pakistan-mediated talks between the US and Iranian delegations in Switzerland. The sides formed technical groups to work on the final agreement, it added.