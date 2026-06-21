Hormuz to remain closed as long as Israel continues its aggression against Lebanon — media

TEHRAN, June 21. /TASS/. Iran will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until a ceasefire is established in Lebanon and restrictions on the sale of Iranian oil are lifted, the Tasnim news agency reported.

According to a source, the essential conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz are the unfreezing of Iran’s foreign assets, the cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon, the complete lifting of the blockade, and the issuance of permits for oil sales. Lifting the naval blockade alone is not sufficient to reopen the waterway, the news agency’s source added.

On June 20, the Iranian Armed Forces’ Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters announced that Tehran was closing the Strait of Hormuz due to Israel’s ongoing aggression against Lebanon, which violates the memorandum signed with the US.