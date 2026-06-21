US-Iran talks in Burgenstock to begin this afternoon — source

BURGENSTOCK, June 21. /TASS/. Official four-party talks between the US and Iran, with mediators from Qatar and Pakistan, are scheduled for this afternoon at the Swiss resort of Burgenstock; they will be followed later in the afternoon by bilateral consultations between Washington and Tehran, a source told TASS.

"The official four-party talks with the mediators will begin at 1:30 p.m. (11:30 a.m. GMT), and the bilateral consultations between the US and Iran will start in the evening," the source said.