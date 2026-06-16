US, Iran discuss unfreezing Iranian assets at talks — Qatar's Foreign Ministry

DOHA, June 16. /TASS/. The unfreezing of $24 billion in Iranian assets was discussed as part of the preparation of a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran, said adviser to the prime minister, the official representative of the Qatari Foreign Ministry Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari.

When asked to comment on conflicting reports about the fate of Iran’s frozen assets, the diplomat said he could not disclose details until the deal was officially signed.

"What I can confirm is that all these issues were discussed within the framework of the memorandum of understanding. I would prefer to wait for all the parties to sign and confirm [the document], after which the text will be provided to journalists," he said at a briefing.

On Monday night, the United States, Iran and mediator Pakistan confirmed there was an agreement on a 60-day truce between Washington and Tehran, which will be officially signed in Geneva on June 19.