Passage through Strait of Hormuz to be free for 60 days during US-Iran talks — JD Vance

NEW YORK, June 16. /TASS/. Ships will be allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz free of charge for 60 days during the US-Iran talks following the signing of a memorandum of understanding, US Vice President JD Vance stated.

"Well, first of all, what the deal says is that for the 60 days that we’re negotiating the final deal, there will be toll-free access in and out of the Strait of Hormuz," he said in an interview with NBC News.

According to Vance, Washington expects that passage through the waterway will remain free even after the final version of the agreement is concluded.