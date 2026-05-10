Trump calls Iran's response to the US proposal ‘unacceptable’

WASHINGTON, May 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump called Iran's response to the US proposal to resolve the conflict unacceptable.

"I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called "Representatives." I don’t like it - totally unacceptable! Thank you for your attention to this matter," he wrote on Truth Social.

In an interview with Axios, Trump also said he disliked the Iranian response.

Trump also confirmed that he had a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, during which they discussed Iran's response. Axios stresses that the US leader did not clarify in the interview whether he expected to continue the negotiations with Tehran or intended to abandon them in favor of the use of military force.

On Sunday, Qatar's Al Jazeera reported that Pakistan had conveyed Iran's response to the American proposal for a settlement to US representatives. According to sources at The Wall Street Journal, Iran has rejected the dismantling of its nuclear facilities, as Washington insists. The newspaper reported that Tehran is prepared to agree to a suspension of uranium enrichment, but not for 20 years, as the US demands. It also offers to reprocess some of its enriched uranium stockpiles to reduce their enrichment levels and transfer the remainder to a third party, with a guarantee that if negotiations fail or the US abandons the agreement at a later stage, the nuclear fuel will be returned to Iran.