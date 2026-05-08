US to factor in allies’ steps on Iran when deciding on troop numbers in Europe — Rubio

ROME, May 8. /TASS/. The United States will take into account the actions of its NATO allies during the war with Iran when deciding on the future number of American troops in Europe, Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed.

"One of the main reasons why the US is in NATO is the ability to have forces deployed in Europe that we could project to other contingencies, and now that's no longer the case, at least when it comes to some NATO members, that's a problem and has to be examined, but ultimately, that's a decision for the president to make," he told reporters after visits to the Vatican and Italy.

"There was always a plan to do some shifting within NATO as far as broader changes," Rubio said. " I don't have an announcement for you on that today."

The state secretary also acknowledged that the United States and its allies should understand that American resources are not unlimited. " While we may be the most powerful country in the world and we may have the most resources, our resources are not unlimited," the Secretary of State said.

On May 1, the Pentagon ordered a reduction of 5,000 American troops in Germany within the next 6-12 months. In total, about 38,000 American soldiers and officers are stationed in Germany.

On May 2, US President Donald Trump said without going into details, that the United States intends to reduce its troops in Italy and Spain.