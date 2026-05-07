US sees drug cartels, Islamists, far-left forces as sources of terrorist threat — strategy

WASHINGTON, May 7. /TASS/. Washington sees drug cartels, Islamists, and far-left forces as the main sources of terrorist threats, according to the US Counterterrorism Strategy released by the White House.

"Currently we face three major types of terror groups: narcoterrorists and transnational gangs, legacy Islamist terrorists, and violent left-wing extremists, including anarchists and anti-fascists," the document reads.

According to the strategy, the US "can defeat every single one of these groups, but the threat is significant and pervasive."