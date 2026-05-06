Trump says too early to prepare for signing peace deal with Iran — newspaper

NEW YORK, May 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes it is premature to prepare for signing a peace agreement with Iran despite reports that a deal may be close, the New York Post said.

The American leader told the newspaper it was "too soon" to speak about practical preparations for negotiations, including a potential meeting. He did not confirm any specific plans on signing an agreement.

At the same time, Trump expressed hope that Iran would fulfill its commitments, noting that the naval blockade of Iran could be lifted and the Strait of Hormuz reopened to shipping if a settlement is achieved.